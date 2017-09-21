Facebook Messenger

TV Talk: ‘The Sinner’ Finale Recap; Is ‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ Doomed?

by      September 21, 2017

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (September 21, 2017) Josh Macuga, Perri Nemiroff, Grace Hancock and special guest Chad Michael Collins discuss:

  • Is Marvel’s Inhumans on ABC already DOA?
  • Jordan Peele The Hunt – story of 1970s Nazi hunters
  • Performer of the Week with Allison Keene
  • Interview Chad Michael Collins about his show Extinct coming out on BYUtv
  • Twitter Questions – Collider TV Talk
  • Pick of the Day – If you could pick any famous lead actor in a TV series and rename him Chad, who would it be?
