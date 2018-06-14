‘The Sinner’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces a Brutal Mystery Around a Family Murder

0

Look, when a TV show stars Carrie Coon, her husband Tracy Letts, and Bill Pullman, then you really have to make time for it. Season 2 of The Sinner is the extension of an anthology series from USA, one that started as a limited series based on a novel, and is now continuing with an all-new story. The first season starred Jessica Biel (who is also an EP) as a mother who mysteriously and brutally kills a stranger on a beach without knowing why. The second season will focus on a new case, one that focuses on a 13 year old boy who has killed his parents for seemingly no reason.

I’ll admit that I slept on the first season of The Sinner, but have heard really positive things. And since Carrie Coon is starring in this new installment, well, I’m obviously going to check it out. A new trailer released today gives a sense of how twisted and creepy the new episodes will be as they investigate this unfortunate crime. As for Letts’ character, which was announced today, he’ll be playing “Jack Novack, father of rookie detective Heather Novack and childhood friend of Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman). Jack is excited that Ambrose is returning to their hometown for a new case but is still hurt by his lack of effort to maintain their friendship after his departure.”

The Sinner premieres August 1st on USA, and also stars Natalie Paul (The Deuce), Elisha Henig (Alex, Inc.) and Hannah Gross (Mindhunter)

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for the new season: