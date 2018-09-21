‘The Sisters Brothers’: John C. Reilly Shares a Very Important Producing Lesson Learned

0



-

We already know that Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly is a fantastic actor and one with some serious range – maybe even more than he’s given credit for – and that’s on display full force in the adaptation of the Patrick DeWitt novel The Sisters Brothers, but the film also marks another major achievement for Reilly; this is his first go producing a feature film.

Reilly, along with his wife and producing partner, Alison Dickey, got ahold of the material and spent years trying to make the film adaptation happen. The dedication and passion paid off because now we have the Jacques Audiard-directed The Sisters Brothers starring Reilly alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Charlie and Eli Sisters, two brothers working as assassins in 1851 in the American West. Check out my chat with Reilly in the video at the top of this article to hear all about the incredible detail in DeWitt’s source material, his big takeaway from his first feature film producing experience, and more.

The Sisters Brothers opens in select theaters on September 21st, followed by an expansion. You can check out Adam Chitwood’s review of the film from TIFF 2018 right here and on top of that, we’ve also got a special Sisters Brothers-themed “tips from 1851″ video for you! If mixed drinks is your kind of thing, you’re going to want to check out the video below:

-



-

Here’s the official synopsis for The Sisters Brothers: