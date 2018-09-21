‘The Sisters Brothers’: New Trailer Showcases the Somber, Strange, and Silly Western

0

Annapurna Pictures has released a new The Sisters Brothers trailer. The adaptation of Patrick deWitt’s novel hails from Dheepan writer/director Jacques Audiard, making his English-language debut with a stellar cast. Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly play the titular Sisters Brothers, Eli and Charlie Sisters, who are hired guns with a penchant for bickering who are tasked with killing a prospector who has stolen from their boss.

I caught the film at TIFF and it was easily one of my favorite movies of this year’s festival. It’s tough to make a genre like the western feel fresh, but Audiard pulls it off by jumping between tones without ever losing the thread of his movie. The film is as turns silly, somber, strange, and reflective, but it all feels cohesive rather than jarring. The performances are all excellent with John C. Reilly serving as the standout with his melancholy turn as an assassin who just wants a quiet, simple life. Click here for Adam Chitwood’s full review from TIFF.

Check out The Sisters Brothers trailer below. Written by Audiard and Thomas Bidegain, the film is now playing in limited release and will expand to more theaters in the weeks ahead. The Sisters Brothers also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Sisters Brothers: