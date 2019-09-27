‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 10: Spider-Man Returns as Kevin Feige Guards a New Galaxy Far, Far Away

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Spider-Man’s return to the MCU now that Sony has cut a new deal with Disney, which will receive more favorable terms this time around. And speaking of Sony, Jeff also discusses the Madame Web movie the studio is developing with the writers of Morbius, as well as its smart decision to hire Travis Knight as the director of Tom Holland‘s Uncharted movie.

Jeff also talks about Kevin Feige‘s Star Wars movie, and speculates as to the identity of the mystery actor Feige referred to press reports. That’s not the only mystery Jeff explores this week, as he also delves into The Batman news, including Jeffrey Wright‘s casting as Commissioner Gordon, and Jonah Hill‘s top-secret villain role. Sneider also offers his takes on Ad Astra and Jojo Rabbit, which he thinks could be a major Oscar contender this year.

