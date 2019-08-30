‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 6: D23 Recap, Blumhouse Bombshells and Linklater’s Latest

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider breaks down all the news that came out of D23, including news about Marvel and Star Wars. He also weighs in on The Mandalorian and Rise of Skywalker trailers, and explains why he won’t be watching some of Marvel’s newly-announced Disney+ series.

Jeff also talks about Blumhouse’s big week, from Anthony Michael Hall‘s casting in Halloween Kills and a new Vince Vaughn slasher movie to the news that Richard Linklater will direct a Sondheim musical that will be shot over the course of 20 years.

Additionally, Jeff credits Rotten Tomatoes for its diversity initiative, but wonders if the site is ultimately good for film criticism, and checks in on all of this week’s Saturday Night Live news, as well as the new Joker trailer. And remember to listen through the end of the episode for Jeff’s Rumor of the Week, which involves Justin Theroux headlining a new Apple series… potentially.

