‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 8: J.J. Abrams’ ‘Superman,’ ‘Face/Off’ Reboot, Shane Gillis

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider examines J.J. Abrams‘ mega-deal with WarnerMedia and the possibility that it could lead to him directing a new Superman movie for the studio, as well as Paramount’s decision to reboot Face/Off and the curious case of racist comedian Shane Gillis, who was fired from Saturday Night Live on Monday morning.

Later in the show, Jeff talks about Paul Feig‘s monster movie Dark Army and Margot Robbie‘s Tank Girl remake, as well as Hailee Steinfeld‘s casting as Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Hawkeye series. Jeff also weighs in The Goldfinch, The Aeronauts, Lucy in the Sky, Hustlers and Gary Gulman‘s new HBO comedy special.

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below. You can find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.