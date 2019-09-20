‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 9: Brad Pitt’s Anti-Oscar Campaign, Netflix’s ‘Unbelievable,’ ‘Urban Legend’ Reboot

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Brad Pitt‘s anti-Oscar campaign and whether it will help or hurt the star of Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, who is gunning for dual nominations this year. He also offers his take on Netflix’s Unbelievable, as well as Amazon’s awards hopefuls Honey Boy starring Shia LaBeouf and The Report starring Adam Driver.

Later in the show, Jeff takes a look at New Line, which is rebooting its library titles Set It Off and House Party with producers Issa Rae and LeBron James, and he also drops a hot rumor about a potential Urban Legend remake, which seems likely given the resurgence the slasher genre is having right now.

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below. You can find Jeff's podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either 'Sneider Cut' or 'Collider Weekly,' the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com.