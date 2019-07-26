‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 1: Marvel’s Phase 4 Plans, Tarantino’s Ending and a ‘Halloween’ Surprise

0

On the very first episode of Jeff Sneider‘s new podcast The Sneider Cut, Collider’s senior film reporter is joined by Variety’s Justin Kroll to discuss Marvel’s Phase 4 plans, the divisive third act of Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the complicated issue of gender parity at the Venice Film Festival, and a certain character returning to the Halloween franchise.

Jeff and Justin also discuss Matt Damon‘s recent career choices, as the Oscar winner has signed on to join Ben Affleck in Ridley Scott‘s The Last Duel, and he’ll also play the lead in Tom McCarthy‘s Stillwater. Does Damon still have all the right moves as Ford v Ferrari approaches?

And finally, the guys debate the meaning of Amazon’s decision to delay its awards hopeful The Aeronauts, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, as well as cut the film’s theatrical window to just two weeks.

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below, and click on the respective links to find the show on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify. You’ll eventually be able to find Jeff’s podcast on Collider Weekly, which will host podcasts only from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter with at @TheInSneider. Follow Justin at @KrollJVar.