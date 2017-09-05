‘The Snowman’: New Trailer Introduces Michael Fassbender’s Detective by Name

0

Spoilers ahead; if you want to go into The Snowman cold, avoid this and any other trailers.

A new international trailer for Tomas Alfredson‘s The Snowman has arrived … and it’s just about laid out the entire story for us. This cut combined with the first trailer for the crime mystery/thriller puts an overwhelming majority of Jo Nesbø‘s taut, tense, and at times terrifying tale front and center. As someone who’s read the novel, it’s still infuriating that so much of the adaptation’s beats are distilled down and smashed together into a supercut, a condensed version of the full-length feature; for folks who are interested in the movie but haven’t read the book, stay far, far away from these trailers.

The Snowman follows Detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender)–and yes that’s his real name–as he attempts to solve a literal cold case involving a serial killer who specializes in snow-themed murders of women, a killer who may have surfaced once again. Hole teams up with new transfer Katrine Bratt (Rebecca Ferguson) to help put the case to rest once and for all. The adaptation arrives in theaters on October 20th.

Check out the new trailer below, if you dare:

And here’s the official synopsis for The Snowman, courtesy of Working Title: