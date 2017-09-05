‘The Snowman’: New Trailer Introduces Michael Fassbender’s Detective by Name

Spoilers ahead; if you want to go into The Snowman cold, avoid this and any other trailers.
A new international trailer for Tomas Alfredson‘s The Snowman has arrived … and it’s just about laid out the entire story for us. This cut combined with the first trailer for the crime mystery/thriller puts an overwhelming majority of Jo Nesbø‘s taut, tense, and at times terrifying tale front and center. As someone who’s read the novel, it’s still infuriating that so much of the adaptation’s beats are distilled down and smashed together into a supercut, a condensed version of the full-length feature; for folks who are interested in the movie but haven’t read the book, stay far, far away from these trailers.
The Snowman follows Detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender)–and yes that’s his real name–as he attempts to solve a literal cold case involving a serial killer who specializes in snow-themed murders of women, a killer who may have surfaced once again. Hole teams up with new transfer Katrine Bratt (Rebecca Ferguson) to help put the case to rest once and for all. The adaptation arrives in theaters on October 20th.
Check out the new trailer below, if you dare:
And here’s the official synopsis for The Snowman, courtesy of Working Title:
Michael Fassbender (X-Men series), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Independence Day: Resurgence), Val Kilmer (Heat) and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) star in The Snowman, a terrifying thriller from director Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), based on Jo Nesbø’s global bestseller.
When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.
The Snowman is produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables), as well as Piodor Gustafsson (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Robyn Slovo (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy). A Working Title Films production—in association with Another Park Film—the thriller is executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Alfredson, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Liza Chasin and Amelia Granger.
The film was shot entirely on location in Norway in the cities of Oslo and Bergen and the area of Rjukan.