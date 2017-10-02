Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘The Snowman’

It’s been six years since Tomas Alfredson’s last film, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but he’s finally returning with The Snowman. The film, based on the novel by Jo Nesbo, follows detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) as he tries to track down a serial killer. In the hands of another filmmaker, this story might be fairly rote, but I expect Alfredson to do some interesting things with it, especially when he has Fassbender starring alongside Rebecca Ferguson and J.K. Simmons.
Check out the latest trailer below. The Snowman opens October 20th and also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg and Val Kilmer.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Snowman:
Michael Fassbender (X-Men series), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Independence Day: Resurgence), Val Kilmer (Heat) and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) star in The Snowman, a terrifying thriller from director Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), based on Jo Nesbø’s global bestseller. When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.The Snowman is produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables), as well as Piodor Gustafsson (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Robyn Slovo (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy). A Working Title production—in association with Another Park Film—the thriller is executive produced by Nesbø, Niclas Salomonsson, Martin Scorsese, Alfredson, Liza Chasin and Amelia Granger. The film was shot entirely on location in Norway in the cities of Oslo and Bergen and the area of Rjukan.