‘The Snowman’ Trailer: Michael Fassbender Hunts a Killer in Tomas Alfredson’s Thriller

Universal has released the first The Snowman trailer. Based on the bestselling novel by Jo Nesbø and directed by Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In), the story follows detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) as he investigates a disappearance that could be linked to an elusive serial killer. Working with a brilliant recruit (Rebecca Ferguson), Hole must work to connect cold cases to the new one before the next snowfall.

It may seem silly to try an make something as a snowman terrifying, but Alfredson has the directing chops to do it. While this trailer makes the movie look like your standard detective thriller, Alfredson’s past films show that he doesn’t do simple genre fare, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he approaches the material, especially when he has talented actors like Fassbender and Ferguson in the lead roles. While I wish the trailer was a bit better, the talent attached to this one is what has me interested.

Check out The Snowman trailer below. The film opens October 20th and also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer, and J.K. Simmons.

