‘The Snowman’ Trailer: Michael Fassbender Hunts a Killer in Tomas Alfredson’s Thriller

Universal has released the first The Snowman trailer. Based on the bestselling novel by Jo Nesbø and directed by Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In), the story follows detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) as he investigates a disappearance that could be linked to an elusive serial killer. Working with a brilliant recruit (Rebecca Ferguson), Hole must work to connect cold cases to the new one before the next snowfall.
It may seem silly to try an make something as a snowman terrifying, but Alfredson has the directing chops to do it. While this trailer makes the movie look like your standard detective thriller, Alfredson’s past films show that he doesn’t do simple genre fare, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he approaches the material, especially when he has talented actors like Fassbender and Ferguson in the lead roles. While I wish the trailer was a bit better, the talent attached to this one is what has me interested.
Check out The Snowman trailer below. The film opens October 20th and also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer, and J.K. Simmons.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Snowman:
Michael Fassbender (X-Men series), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Independence Day: Resurgence), Val Kilmer (Heat) and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) star in The Snowman, a terrifying thriller from director Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), based on Jo Nesbø’s global bestseller.
When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.