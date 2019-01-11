Aaron Sorkin Says ‘The Social Network’ Should Get a Sequel

0

Aaron Sorkin thinks it’s time for a sequel to The Social Network, and while it might sound like a nuclear pass to some diehards out there, it’s not hard to see his point. When The Social Network arrived in theaters in 2010, it earned rave reviews and took home three Oscars for David Fincher‘s shrewd, gorgeous, and damning portrait of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and the twisted creation of the pioneering social media platform that would redefine life in the 21st Century.

Less than a decade later, everything we know and think about that platform has changed as the veil has slowly been pulled back to reveal the extraordinarily wide reach and influence Facebook wields, leaving the floor wide open for the next chapter of Zuckerberg’s story to be told on screen. “First of all, I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018, but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel,” Sorkin told AP Entertainment, “A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss Twins and Eduardo Saverin,” he added.

That’s something of an understatement. Between growing outrage over Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg’s mishandling of private user data, the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and the role the platform provided for foreign influence in the 2016 — just to cherry pick a few gems — there’s been plenty of fascinating, horrifying content to not only match but top the mercenary birth of the tech we saw in The Social Network. That’s some rich material, and it’s not just Sorkin who thinks so. He also revealed that been on the receiving end of some emails from The Social Network producer Scott Rudin about the mater. “I’ve gotten more than one email from him with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?” said Sorkin.

This is the kind of movie that will almost certainly never happen, but should it? That story is definitely going to be told on screen, probably more than once, but in terms of who tells it, you could do a lot worse than reuniting the team behind Fincher’s film, but to quote Collider’s Deputy Editor Adam Chitwood, “That movie is perfect and must be protected at all costs.” And I can respect that point of view as well. What do you guys think? Would you want to see Jesse Eisenberg back in Zuck-mode? Sound off in the comments.