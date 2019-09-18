Leslie Odom Jr. Says ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel Has One of the Most Memorable Scenes He’s Ever Filmed

0

While in Toronto for the TIFF 2019 world premiere of Harriet, Leslie Odom Jr. swung by the Collider Lounge to talk about making the movie and also to play a round of “Collider’s Most Memorable.” One of the topics in the game is “Most Memorable Scene Filmed,” and it just so happens that the scene that came to mind for Odom Jr. is something that he worked on in a highly anticipated upcoming film, The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.

The film takes place during the race riots in Newark in the 1960s and stars Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti, the father of Michael Imperioli‘s character from the HBO series, Christopher Moltisanti. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, and James Gandolfini‘s son, Michael Gandolfini, as a young Tony Soprano. We don’t have details on Odom Jr.’s character but based on his “Most Memorable Scene Filmed,” we know he’ll be working with a good deal of the ensemble:

“We did this one scene where all the guys are together and, you know, Alessandro’s there, Ray Liotta’s there, Billy Magnussen. And kind of everybody had a little thing to do. It was like, you know, just passing the ball.”

Alan Taylor who directed episodes of the series and also won an Emmy in 2007 for Outstanding Director for the episode “Kennedy and Heidi” is directing The Many Saints of Newark. And, of course, The Sopranos co-creator David Chase penned the script with yet another show veteran, writer Lawrence Konner.

No word on when we’ll get to see The Many Saints of Newark just yet, but while we wait for more information, do keep an eye out for Odom Jr. in the Kasi Lemmons-directed Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet. He steps in as William Still, an abolitionist who crosses paths with Tubman during her epic journey from escaping slavery herself to becoming a leader of the Underground Railroad. We’ll share the full interview with Odom Jr., Lemmons and Harriet leading lady, Cynthia Erivo, soon!

