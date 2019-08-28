Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Serious in Trailer for Netflix Limited Series ‘The Spy’

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming limited series The Spy, which is based on the true story of an Israeli clerk named Eli Cohen who turned secret agent to go deep undercover inside Syria on a perilous, years-long mission to spy for Mossad. Sacha Baron Cohen plays Eli Cohen, and there’s no hint of comedy to be found here. While this isn’t Cohen’s first foray into dramatic territory—he stretched his acting chops in Les Miserables and Hugo—it is a rare tone for the guy behind Borat and Who Is America?

Cohen looks to be giving a swell performance here, and he’s under the direction of Prisoners of War creator and Homeland executive producer Gideon Raff who wrote and directed all of The Spy, with Max Perry co-writing episodes 3-6. As a fan of The Americans, it’s also fun to see Noah Emmerich getting his spycraft on once again.

Check out the Spy trailer and poster below. The series also stars Hadar Ratzon Rotem and Waleed Zuaiter and premieres on Netflix on September 6th.

