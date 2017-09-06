‘The Square’ Trailer: Ruben Östlund’s Bizarre Cannes Winner Has Modern Art and a Monkey Man

0

It looks like Force Majeure director Ruben Östlund is about to deliver another dose of devious comedy with a side of social commentary. Magnolia Pictures has debuted the first trailer for Östlund’s Cannes 2017 Palme D’Or Winner The Square, and it’s packed with chaotic imagery of insanity, inanity, and a healthy heap of sardonic humor at the expense of modern art. I don’t have a much of an idea what’s going on exactly, but after Force Majeure, I’m excited to see anything Östlund does. It seems Sweden is also on the Östlund train; The Square has been selected as Sweden’s official Oscar entry for Best Foreign Language Film.

The Square stars Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Terry Notary and Dominic West and will be making the festival rounds at TIFF, Fantastic Fest and NYFF over the coming weeks before landing in theaters on October 27. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: