Netflix Continues Your True-Crime Obsession with ‘The Staircase’ Trailer

This one’s for the true-crime aficionados. You’ve got plenty of ways to spend your free time and Netflix has just as many options to satisfy those desires. If you want to comb over the details of a 17-year-old murder trial that’s already been detailed in a documentary series by filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade in both 2004 and 2013, but now has a few new wrinkles to explore, The Staircase is just for you.

The death of Kathleen Peterson has apparently been an obsession with true-crime enthusiasts for some years. Murder suspect / author Michael Peterson faced a new round of legal drama in 2017, which the new addition to this docu-series will explore after re-airing the original series and The Staircase II: The Last Chance. The series’ new trailer will get you caught up on all the particulars. The Staircase arrives on Netflix this June 8th.

Check out the new trailer for Netflix’s The Staircase below:

On December 9th, 2001, Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the bottom of a staircase. Did he do it? Watch The Staircase, streaming on Netflix June 8th.

Here’s the official synopsis: