Exclusive ‘The Standoff at Sparrow Creek’ Trailer Reveals the Pulse-Pounding Indie Thriller

0

Looking for a good old-fashioned thriller? Take a peek at our exclusive trailer for The Standoff at Sparrow Creek, the new investigative mystery movie that follows a reclusive ex-cop (James Badge Dale) who takes it upon himself to solve a horrific mass shooting at a police funeral when he realizes that the killer belongs to the same militia he joined after quitting the force. Investigations, interrogations, and nail-biting suspicion ensue.

The film debuted in the Midnight Madness category at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year to a round of strong reviews (you can read our full TIFF review here) as a self-contained slow-burn thriller with big payoff. RLJE Films quickly scooped it up, and the festival tour continued to Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest, where the positive word of mouth continued to build.

Written and directed by Henry Dunham, The Standoff at Sparrow Creek also stars Brian Geraghty, Patrick Fischler, Happy Anderson, Robert Aramayo, Gene Jones and Chris Mulkey. The film arrives in theaters, on VOD, and Digital HD January 18, 2019. Watch our exclusive trailer and poster debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis: