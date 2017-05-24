‘The Strain’ Season 4 Trailer: The Apocalypse Arrives in Time for the Final Season

0

The end is nigh on The Strain, and this time it’s for real. Based on the best-selling trilogy of novels by co-writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, the Carlton Cuse-produced FX original series has slowly doled out a vampire apocalypse for the last three seasons. But now, it’s here. The humans fought and the humans lost, and now New York is a strigoi wasteland where Eph (Corey Stoll), Setrakian (David Bradley), Fet (Kevin Durand), and the rest of the gang have to fight harder than ever to survive now that the master has full dominion over humankind. Fortunately, there’s a revolt a-brewin’. This is the final season, so I’d expect some heavy fireworks from humanity’s last stand. Right now, I’m mostly curious if ol’ Setrakian really did finally fall to the strigoi virus or if that’s just a nightmare of Fet’s.

The Strain also stars Jonathan Hyde, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel, Max Charles and Rupert Penry-Jones. The fourth and final season premieres on FX July 16. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Strain Season 4: