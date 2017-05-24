‘The Strain’ Season 4 Trailer: The Apocalypse Arrives in Time for the Final Season

The end is nigh on The Strain, and this time it’s for real. Based on the best-selling trilogy of novels by co-writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, the Carlton Cuse-produced FX original series has slowly doled out a vampire apocalypse for the last three seasons. But now, it’s here. The humans fought and the humans lost, and now New York is a strigoi wasteland where Eph (Corey Stoll), Setrakian (David Bradley), Fet (Kevin Durand), and the rest of the gang have to fight harder than ever to survive now that the master has full dominion over humankind. Fortunately, there’s a revolt a-brewin’. This is the final season, so I’d expect some heavy fireworks from humanity’s last stand. Right now, I’m mostly curious if ol’ Setrakian really did finally fall to the strigoi virus or if that’s just a nightmare of Fet’s.
The Strain also stars Jonathan Hyde, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel, Max Charles and Rupert Penry-Jones. The fourth and final season premieres on FX July 16. Watch the trailer below.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Strain Season 4:
As the fourth and final season begins, nine months have passed. The world has fallen into darkness, and the strigoi are in control. The explosion at the end of season three triggered a global nuclear apocalypse. The resulting nuclear winter liberated the strigoi, allowing them to move about during daytime, and allowing the Master to establish a totalitarian regime. Preying on the fears of the populace, the Master and his minions have created an unsettling alliance in “The Partnership.” The majority of humans are now working for the strigoi, operating with a single understanding — collaborate or die. With the world in disarray and our heroes disbanded, each of them will have to overcome personal hardship and defy death for even the smallest chance at fighting back… All the while, the Master reigns supreme, furthering his scheme for the end of the world as we know it. In the face of annihilation…do our heroes have what it takes to save humankind?