The Long-Awaited ‘The Strangers’ Sequel Gets a Release Date and First-Look Image

Ten years after Bryan Bertino‘s home invasion hit The Strangers landed in theaters, fans are finally getting a follow-up. News of the long-awaited sequel broke earlier this summer, and the wheels are suddenly spinning fast on the project, which just landed a release date, an official title, and a first look image.

Directed by 47 Meters Down helmer Johannes Roberts, working from a script by Bertino and Ben Ketai, the sequel is officially titled Strangers: Prey at Night and follows a family on the road trip from hell. Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman star as the ill-fated family, who head to a secluded mobile home to visit relatives and find themselves face to face with Dollface, Pinup Girl, and Baghead; the trio of murderous psychos from the first film, who are on the hunt for new prey.

Aside from the creepy killers, it remains to be seen how much the sequel will tie-in with the first film, if at all and how much taking the action out of the confines of a single home will shake things up. Strangers: Prey at Night opens March 9, 2018. Check out the first look image below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Strangers: Prey at Night: