‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ Teaser Trailer Brings Back the Masked Killers

Aviron Pictures has released the first The Strangers: Prey at Night trailer. The upcoming horror film is a sequel to the 2008 cult hit. The follow up finds the masked psychopaths terrorizing a hapless family who must fight to survive the night.

The original The Strangers did fairly well, grossing $82 million worldwide off a budget of just $9 million, and I’m surprised it’s taken so long for a sequel to arrive, especially when the basic concept—masked killers terrorize innocent victims—can easily be replicated into other stories. It may not be as elaborated as something like the Saw movies, but the barebones aspect has its appeal. While the original The Strangers didn’t work for me (I felt like it was too much homage, especially to Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and not enough of its own personality), I’m curious to see what director Johannes Roberts does with the sequel.

That being said, I’m curious how much of a splash the sequel can make in today’s horror landscape. The original certainly has its fans, but I also wonder if casual moviegoers will think that this is in some way related to The Purge movies, which have partly based their identity on people in creepy masks going around and killing other people.

Check out The Strangers: Prey at Night trailer below. The film opens March 9, 2018 and stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Strangers: Prey at Night: