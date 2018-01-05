‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’: It’s the Return of the Masks in the Official Trailer

0

Heads up, horror fans! Today features the arrival of Aviron Pictures’ The Strangers: Prey at Night official trailer and poster. If you liked watching Scott Speedman and Liv Tyler be terrorized by a trio of masked ne’er-do-wells in the 2008 horror movie, then you’re probably going to see a lot of familiarity with this follow-up film 10 years later. Like, a lot.

The first official trailer for the film feels like a rehash of not just writer/director Bryan Bertino‘s horror film, but a cut-and-paste sampling of just about every horror movie you’ve ever seen. I’m struggling to find something new to latch onto here. Maybe they’re saving the choicest cuts for the film itself, which is admirable in this age of over-saturated marketing. And to be fair, there’s only one real jump scare revealed here, so that’s encouraging since this sequel seems to be aiming for cheap thrills and chills, a totally acceptable approach to horror cinema if that’s what you’re after.

Starring Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman, Johannes Roberts‘ The Strangers: Prey at Night opens March 9th.

Check out the official trailer for The Strangers: Prey at Night below, followed by the film’s synopsis and poster:

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit THE STRANGERS.

I don’t know about you, but I found myself wandering back through my horror movie memory to previous titles which featured the same tropes on display in this trailer. Am I being too harsh? Probably, but everything here just feels so dang familiar it’s like I’ve seen the movie already. Be sure to let us know how you feel in the comments.