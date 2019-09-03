James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Adds Peter Capaldi; Pete Davidson in Talks for Small Role

0

It appears that James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad has become the new Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune, which itself was the new Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a.k.a. the massively stacked project that pops out a new casting announcement every day that ends with a Y. Today, Gunn pulled a new actor from the cosmos, as former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi joins the project in an undisclosed role. Deadline also reports that Saturday Night Live breakout and alleged large-dong-haver Pete Davidson is in talks for a cameo role, that he’ll most likely shoot “between breaks on Saturday Night Live.”

The Suicide Squad is set to be Gunn’s not-quite-a-sequel, not-quite-a-reboot successor to David Ayer‘s 2016 film Suicide Squad, one of the largest critical failures of Warner Bros. initial DCEU era. Not much is known about the film’s plot, but Gunn is tackling the project right now before he heads to the other side of the comic book fence to film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Confirmed to return are Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Joining the cast are Steve Agee as King Shark, David Dastmalchian as Poka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and Idris Elba, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, and Taika Waititi in undisclosed roles.

