‘The Suicide Squad’ Expected to Add Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion in Undisclosed Roles

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise) already brings a bit of Marvel superhero experience with him for Warner Bros. DC Comics’ flick The Suicide Squad. The writer-director will be taking another crack at the title team of supervillains and has already filled up the roster with quite a few notable names, both from the comics and Hollywood itself. Now it sounds that Gunn will reteam with frequent collaborator Nathan Fillion (Guardians of the Galaxy, Super, Slither) as well as fellow MCU filmmaker Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder), both of whom are joining the cast.

Deadline reports on the 2-for-1 casting in The Suicide Squad, a re-do of the 2016 attempt which sees a number of actors returning to reprise their roles alongside newcomers and new characters. Returning players include Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag). New recruits so far are Idris Elba as an undisclosed character, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), Flula Borg, and Steve Agee (King Shark. Official confirmation of Waititi and Fillion hasn’t been announced just yet and their roles remain a mystery as well. Perhaps the rumored upcoming table read in early September will illuminate some things. If not, expect to hear more after production starts later in September in preparation for an August 6, 2021 release date.

Meanwhile, Waititi has Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit opening in theaters this October 18th, followed by his next project for the same studio, Next Goal Wins; we’ll see how much promotional weight Disney throws behind these films. They’ll want to keep him somewhat happy considering he’ll be writing/helming Thor: Love and Thunder for its November 5, 2021 release date. Fillion has Season 2 of his ABC drama The Rookie set to return on September 29th. Feel free to fire up the rumor mill suggesting that Fillion’s role in The Suicide Squad could be related to his voice work in the DC animated universe, but there’s no intel to suggest that’s true at this time. We can always will it into existence.

