‘The Summoning’: First Animated Short from “GO! Cartoons” Sets a High Bar

Back when I attended RTX 2017, I had a chance to get an early look at a new animated series concept from Australian creator Elyse Castro. The cute, cuddly, and hilariously creepy cartoon about a young witch attempting to cook up a summoning potion was an absolute delight, but rather than having me simply describe it, now you can check it out for yourself. Sony Pictures Animation and Frederator Networks, a WOW! Unlimited Media company, recently announced the launch of The Summoning, the first episode of GO! Cartoons, on Frederator’s Cartoon Hangover channels on YouTube and VRV from Ellation.

The Summoning is Castro’s debut cartoon, and a perfect example of GO! Cartoons’ incubator model. The approach seeks to find storytelling talent from all over the world in order to develop a bunch of pilot episodes from which a fully fledged animated series will emerge. The Summoning is but the first installment; the next short film in the GO! Cartoons series will be Boots from daughter and father team Alison and David Cowles on November 21st. The rest of the GO! Cartoons will roll out every other week.

Check out The Summoning below and read on to find out more on the future of GO! Cartoons:

Here’s a look at the full slate of cartoons coming up over the next few months:

Boots – Created by Alison and David Cowles – November 21st

– Created by – November 21st City Dwellers – Created by Grant Kolton – December 5th

– Created by – December 5th Rachel and Her Grandfather Control the Island – Created by Jonni Phillips – December 19th

– Created by – December 19th Nebulous – Created by Brent Sievers – January 2, 2018

– Created by – January 2, 2018 Welcome to Doozy – Created by Kate Tsang and Jennifer Cho Suhr – January 16, 2018

– Created by and – January 16, 2018 Both Brothers – Created by Juris Lisovs – February 13, 2018

– Created by – February 13, 2018 Get Trashed – Created by D.R. Beitzel – February 27, 2018

– Created by – February 27, 2018 T yler & Co. – Created by Gabe Janisz – March 13, 2018

– Created by – March 13, 2018 Kid Arthur – Created by Joel Veitch and David Shute – March 27, 2018

– Created by and – March 27, 2018 Thrashin’ USA – Created by Rory Panagotopulos – April 10, 2018

– Created by – April 10, 2018 Pottyhorse – Created by Damien Barchowsky and Jeff Drake – April 24, 2018

Be sure to let us know what you think of The Summoning in the comments, and more importantly, take to GO! Cartoons’ social media pages to let them know your thoughts! Here are the relevant YouTube and VRV links.