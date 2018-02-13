Watch: ‘The Terror’ Cast and EP Ridley Scott Preview AMC’s Nautical Horror Series

0

It’s tough, because as much as I adore British naval dramas, I’m also not much of a horror fan. At the same time, The Terror is less about jump scares (though there are a few) and more about an insidious fear that takes hold of the men aboard it (seriously who names their ship The Terror?) The AMC series is based on Dan Simmons‘ novel of the same name, which fictionalizes the real-life journey of The Franklin Expedition that set out to discover the Northwest Passage in the middle of the 19th century. They were prepared to be stuck in the ice for potentially years (with rations devoted to that extreme), and yet they lasted somewhere around two. Then, they (and the ships) vanished.

One of the ships has since been found, but there is still a huge amount of mystery surrounding what really happened to this ill-fated crew, with whispers of cannibalism among other things. In a new featurette, the series’ cast (which is exceptional, and includes the likes of Ciran Hinds, Jared Harris, and Tobias Menzies) as well as EP Ridley Scott discuss what viewers can expect from this nautical nightmare of a tale — check it out below:

The Terror premieres Monday, March 26th on AMC; here’s the official synopsis: