‘Narcos’ Director Josef Kubota Wladyka to Helm First Episode of ‘The Terror’ Season 2

0

In case you had not heard, AMC’s excellent limited series The Terror is being set up as an anthology, which means it will be back for Season 2 with new showrunners and a new story. If it can live up to to the heights reached by Season 1, we’re in for more exceptional TV next year. Season 2 is being co-created by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), and will run for 10 episodes, with Woo showrunning. The new season “will be set during World War II and center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific.”

Today, Deadline is reporting that Narcos director Josef Kubota Wladyka will be helming the first episode of the new story, with Woo saying, “We are so thrilled to have gotten our dream director in Josef Kubota Wladyka. Not only is he a proven talent in both features and television, but his Japanese-American background gives him a personal connection to the material as well.” Wladyka’s other directing credits include AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, TNT’s Animal Kingdom and Cinemax’s Outcast.

We don’t know who might star in the series yet, but given the caliber of the cast for Season 1, I have pretty high hopes. AMC has slated the show to return in 2019, so we should have more news on it soon. In the meantime, you can check out what other historical horrors the show could cover in the future.

And for even more on The Terror, check out our additional coverage below: