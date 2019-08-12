‘The Terror: Infamy’ Cast on Their Japanese Internment Camp-Set Ghost Story

0

With The Terror: Infamy premiering tonight on AMC, I recently sat down with Derek Mio, Cristina Rodlo, Kiki Sukezane and George Takei to talk about making the show. If you’re not familiar with The Terror, it’s an anthology series where every season features a different cast and set of events. The first season had a fantastic cast, amazing production values, and constantly kept you guessing as to what was really going on during an ill-fated 19th century expedition in the Arctic. While the second season also features the same level of production design and a great cast, the location and setting couldn’t be more different. That’s because this season takes place during World War II, shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, when Japanese-Americans were forced by the U.S. Government to move to internment camps and were held prisoner during the war. The show will center on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt the community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. I’ve seen the first few episodes and they’re excellent, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the mystery will unfold.

During the interview, the cast talked about the challenges of making the series, what it’s like filming a summer-set show in the heart of winter in Canada, how the show might be dealing with the past but it’s incredibly timely to what’s going on today, how you should always watch the background or you might miss something, memorable moments from filming, and a lot more.

The Terror: Infamy is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla); Woo also serves as showrunner. The series stars Derek Mio as Chester Nakayama; Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space) as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala) as Luz, Chester’s secret girlfriend; Shingo Usami (Unbroken) as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; Naoko Mori (Everest) as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother; Miki Ishikawa (9-1-1) as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; and renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei (Star Trek) as Yamato-san, a community elder and former fishing captain. Takei also serves as a consultant.

Check out what they had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Derek Mio, Cristina Rodlo, Kiki Sukezane and George Takei: