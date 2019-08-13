‘The Terror: Infamy’ Creators on the Fast Development and Mood of the Show

0

With The Terror: Infamy now airing on AMC, I recently sat down with executive producer Alexander Woo and creator Max Borenstein to talk about making the show. If you’re not familiar with The Terror, it’s an anthology series where every season features a different cast and set of events. The first season had a fantastic cast, amazing production values, and constantly kept you guessing as to what was really going on during an ill-fated 19th century expedition in the Arctic. While the second season also features the same level of production design and a great cast, the location and setting couldn’t be more different. That’s because this season takes place during World War II, shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, when Japanese-Americans were forced by the U.S. Government to move to internment camps and were held prisoner during the war. The show will center on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt the community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. I’ve seen the first few episodes and they’re excellent, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the mystery will unfold.

During the interview, Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein talked about where the idea came from, how quickly they went from idea to production, how George Takei’s autobiography played a key role in the idea for the show, Easter eggs, how you should be watching the backgrounds, deleted scenes, the importance of character development, how the show builds suspense and tension, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about.

The Terror: Infamy stars Derek Mio as Chester Nakayama; Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space) as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala) as Luz, Chester’s secret girlfriend; Shingo Usami (Unbroken) as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; Naoko Mori (Everest) as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother; Miki Ishikawa (9-1-1) as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; and renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei (Star Trek) as Yamato-san, a community elder and former fishing captain. Takei also serves as a consultant.

