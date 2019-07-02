New Trailer for AMC’s ‘The Terror: Infamy’ Summons a Shape-shifting Demon

0

Featuring a cast and crew with deep-rooted connections to WWII, the internment of Japanese Americans and the aftermath in Hiroshima, The Terror: Infamy centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. Fans of the anthology series, and newcomers alike, can get a taste of The Terror to come in a new trailer just released by AMC.

The Terror: Infamy is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla); Woo also serves as showrunner. The series stars Derek Mio as Chester Nakayama; Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space) as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala) as Luz, Chester’s secret girlfriend; Shingo Usami (Unbroken) as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; Naoko Mori (Everest) as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother; Miki Ishikawa (9-1-1) as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; and renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei (Star Trek) as Yamato-san, a community elder and former fishing captain. Takei also serves as a consultant.

Check out the new trailer for The Terror: Infamy below:

“Unfulfilled souls need bodies to occupy.” Don’t miss the Season Premiere, Monday, August 12 at 9/8c.

The Terror: Infamy is an AMC Studios production produced by Scott Free, Emaj Productions and Entertainment 360. In addition to Woo and Borenstein, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Guymon Casady and Jordan Sheehan also serve as executive producers.

For more on The Terror: Infamy, be sure to read up on these recent write-ups linked below: