‘The Terror’ Renewed for Season 2 with New Story and Setting

AMC has officially given the greenlight for The Terror Season 2, but it’ll be wildly different from the inaugural season of the horror series. Some may be unaware, but The Terror was actually envisioned as an anthology, and so the second season will feature a new setting, new story, and new showrunners. The first season revolved around the true story of the Royal Navy’s polar explorer ships HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, both of which went searching for the Northwest Passage and were never seen again. As envisioned on The Terror, the ships became stuck in ice, and their crews were terrorized by a monstrous creature—as well as their own minds.

David Kajganich spearheaded the excellent first season, but he won’t be back for Season 2. Instead, Variety reports that Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla) will be executive producing The Terror Season 2, with Woo serving as showrunner. As for the story, well it’s certainly timely:

The second season of the show will tell the story of a specter that haunts the Japanese-American community during World War II in the homes of Southern California, the internment camps where many were held during the war, and in the Pacific theater.

The idea of the AMC series is to begin with an actual historical event and overlay it with a fictional horror element, although the Japanese-American internment camps themselves were horrifying enough. This premise also affords AMC the opportunity to craft a series with a largely Asian cast.

Woo first came to prominence as a writer and executive producer on HBO’s True Blood, and recently served as a consulting producer on WGN America’s Manhattan. He also wrote the screenplay for the HBO Films adaptation The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. Borenstein, meanwhile, has been a mainstay at Warner Bros. as they’ve worked to expand their monster universe, and he also served as the creator of the short-lived Minority Report TV series. Most recently he was tapped to develop a Game of Thrones spinoff for HBO, but it’s unclear if that’s moving forward.

I really do love this anthology idea for The Terror, especially bringing in new showrunners each season. It provides a launching pad for some great limited series ideas, and I can’t wait to see what becomes of this second season.

No word on when The Terror Season 2 might arrive, but Collider’s own Dave Trumbore dreamed up a number of possible story scenarios for future seasons, so here’s hoping the series continues for years to come.