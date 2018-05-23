‘The Terror’ Season 2 Should Adapt One of These Bizarre, Historical Mysteries

0

Hopefully you’re all caught up on The Terror, AMC’s masterfully shot and expertly paced mystery thriller that followed the doomed Franklin Expedition of 1845. As an adaptation of Dan Simmons‘ novel by the same name, the story veered into the supernatural and took some liberties with fact and fiction, myth and legend. For as fantastic as this season was, and as successful as it’s been for AMC, the network has yet to renew the series for a second season. Complicating matters is the anthology format of The Terror and the fact that co-showrunners David Kajganich and Soo Hugh won’t be returning to the helm. While that means we won’t be spending any more time with Tuunbaq, it does open up the cast and crew to some new blood, and frees up the story to encompass just about anything from history’s mysteries.

The thing that made The Terror so, well … terrifying wasn’t the supernatural monster hunting them but rather the mystery surrounding the crew, the primitive needs and evils of their fellow men, and the hostile and isolated environment they found themselves in. Those are elements that need to be replicated in Season 2 of The Terror, but anything else goes. So with that in mind, we’ve put together some of history’s greatest unsolved mysteries that incorporate all of these things and, with the right writing team and production quality, could equal or even ::gasp:: surpass the brilliance of Season 1. (Big thanks to Stuff You Missed in History Class for doing the heavy lifting!)

For starters, Simmons has more historical fiction than just The Terror, so that’s probably a safe place to start. Beyond that, there are plenty of mysterious disappearances, cases of mass hysteria, and supernaturally-tinged examples of mankind’s savagery. It should come as no surprise that human beings have been terrible to each other throughout history and are just as ready to blame it on mystic explanations as they are each other. Here are a few of the best The Terror can draw from in Season 2: