‘The Terror: Infamy’ Trailer Reveals the Spooky Second Season of the AMC Anthology Series

0

AMC has released the first The Terror Season 2 trailer, offering a look at the brand new story for the second season of the anthology series. Indeed, while the show launched on AMC in 2018 as an adaptation of the 2007 Dan Simmons novel of the same name, the decision was made to wrap that story up in one season and continue on in anthology form, with a brand new story from new writers for Season 2. The result is The Terror: Infamy, which shifts the setting to World War II and the focus to Japanese internment camps.

This trailer is dripping with real-world commentary, and it’s kind of shocking to see how these real-life events feel so… present. Frustratingly so. But not to worry, the supernatural horror element still runs deep. While Season 1 found a mystical creature mauling stranded sailors near the Arctic Circle, Season 2 centers on bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. Someone in this trailer refers to shape-shifting ghosts, so we’ve got that going for us.

I found The Terror to be one of the best pieces of television that aired last year, so I’m eager to see what the show is in Season 2. It’s got new writers, as Max Borenstein (Godzilla) and Alexander Woo (Manhattan) serve as co-creators while Woo is the showrunner. The new season will consist of 10 episodes.

Check out the The Terror: Infamy trailer below. The new season stars Derek Mio as Chester Nakayama; Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space) as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala) as Luz, Chester’s secret girlfriend; Shingo Usami (Unbroken) as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; Naoko Mori (Everest) as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother; Miki Ishikawa (9-1-1) as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; and renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei (Star Trek) as Yamato-san, a community elder and former fishing captain. The Terror Season 2 premieres on August 12th on AMC.