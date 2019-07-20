Unsettling New ‘The Terror: Infamy’ Trailer Digs Up Some Old Spirits

0

AMC has released yet another trailer for The Terror: Infamy, the second chapter of AMC’s historical-horror anthology series. While season 1 centered around the doomed members of a British Royal Navy ship stranded in the Arctic, Infamy focuses on a small Japanese-American community during World War II plagued by mysterious deaths and the malevolent force behind them. Max Borenstein (Godzilla) and Alexander Woo (Manhattan) have come aboard to pen the new story, with Woo serving as showrunner.

It’ll be interesting to see how this creative team juggles the real-life terrors with the horrors from beyond the grave. Infamy is one of the first TV series to really tackle the stories from inside the Japanese-American internment camps; George Takei was hired as a constultant for that very reason, in addition to his role on the show. But this season also looks to be leaning pretty heavily into the supernatural element of it all—this trailer is filled with cursed photos, rolled-back eyeballs, and dirty limbs being dug up—perhaps even more so than season 1, and that story had a monstrous bear-ghost named Tuunbaq.

Check out the latest season 2 trailer below. The Terror: Infamy premieres on AMC on Monday, August 12, at 9 PM EST. This season also stars Derek Mio (SEAL Team), Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space), Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala), Shingo Usami (Unbroken), Naoko Mori (Everest), Miki Ishikawa (9-1-1).

“Unfulfilled souls need bodies to occupy.” Don’t miss the Season Premiere, Monday, August 12 at 9/8c.

