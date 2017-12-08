‘The Terror’ Teaser Trailer Reveals AMC’s New Horror Series

0

AMC has found extraordinary success with their long-running horror series The Walking Dead, but with The Terror, the network is serving up an entirely different kind of spooky series. Based on the acclaimed novel by Dan Simmons, the 10-episode series stars Jared Harris (The Crown) and Tobias Menzies (Outlander) as Captain Francis Crozier and James Fitjames, who lead the Royal Navy on a perilous journey into dangerous, uncharted territory to discover the Northern Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions and dwindling supplies, the crew battles the elements, and each other, as they try to survive.

“The Terror captures a rare combination of fascinating history, complex and flawed characters, the inextinguishable human spirit and the horror and promise of an uncharted world,” said executive producers and co-showrunners David Kajganich (A Bigger Splash) and Soo Hugh (The Whispers) in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing viewers into this world in March.”

The rest of the cast includes Ciarán Hinds (Justice League) as Sir John Franklin; Paul Ready (Cuffs) as Dr. Henry Goodsir; Adam Nagaitis (Suffragette) as Cornelius Hickey, Nive Nielsen (The New World) as Lady Silence; Ian Hart (Neverland) as Thomas Blanky; and Trystan Gravelle (Mr. Selfridge) as Henry Collins. The series will debut on AMC, 9 PM Monday, March 26.

