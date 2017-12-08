‘The Terror’ Teaser Trailer Reveals AMC’s New Horror Series

AMC has found extraordinary success with their long-running horror series The Walking Dead, but with The Terror, the network is serving up an entirely different kind of spooky series. Based on the acclaimed novel by Dan Simmons, the 10-episode series stars Jared Harris (The Crown) and Tobias Menzies (Outlander) as Captain Francis Crozier and James Fitjames, who lead the Royal Navy on a perilous journey into dangerous, uncharted territory to discover the Northern Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions and dwindling supplies, the crew battles the elements, and each other, as they try to survive.
“The Terror captures a rare combination of fascinating history, complex and flawed characters, the inextinguishable human spirit and the horror and promise of an uncharted world,” said executive producers and co-showrunners David Kajganich (A Bigger Splash) and Soo Hugh (The Whispers) in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing viewers into this world in March.”
The rest of the cast includes Ciarán Hinds (Justice League) as Sir John Franklin; Paul Ready (Cuffs) as Dr. Henry Goodsir; Adam Nagaitis (Suffragette) as Cornelius Hickey, Nive Nielsen (The New World) as Lady Silence; Ian Hart (Neverland) as Thomas Blanky; and Trystan Gravelle (Mr. Selfridge) as Henry Collins. The series will debut on AMC, 9 PM Monday, March 26.
Check out the official synopsis and some first-look images below:
“Inspired by a true story, The Terror centers on the Royal Navy’s perilous voyage into unchartered territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown, the crew is pushed to the brink of extinction. Frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth, The Terror highlights all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements, but with each other.”