New ‘The Terror’ Trailer Reveals Horror & Adventure in Ridley Scott’s Chilling AMC Series

Ridley Scott has been in the news a lot lately, as much for his smart and ambitious choice to take Kevin Spacey out of his would-be Oscar hopeful All the Money in the World as his hugely dubious criticisms of Blade Runner 2049. With good reason, less has been made of Scott’s TV work, which includes serving as a producer on Amazon’s delightful Jean-Claude Van Johnson and The Good Fight. 2018 will see him branch out even more, executive producing anticipated projects ranging from an adaptation of Ebola-era thriller The Hot Zone and the David Lowery-directed pilot for Mark Heyman‘s Strange Angel.

The only one of these that will certainly hit the small screen by the end of the year, however, is The Terror, AMC’s adaptation of Dan Simmons‘ cult novel about a series of horrific incidents and discoveries made by the Royal Navy during their initial exploration of the Arctic’s Northwest Passage. The series’ latest trailer, which premiered at TCA and can be viewed right below, gives us a full sense of the ice-caked hell that Scott and his creative team have envisioned than the teaser that was released late last year. It also includes a more sustained look at Jared Harris and Ciarin Hinds in the series, as well as a wince-worthy moment when the skin on a man’s hand is ripped off after being frozen to an object. Indeed, as much as it is an adventure story, it also looks to be in line with AMC’s tendency toward horror, which might just make it a hit with the Walking Dead crowd.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Terror from the AMC website: