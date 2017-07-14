Exclusive: See Mondo’s ‘The Thing’ Board Game Prototype & SDCC ‘Outpost 31’ Patches

0

As usual, Mondo is going to have quite the to-do at San Diego Comic-Con this year, and today we’re happy to debut an exclusive look at some of the goodies they’ll be bringing to the annual nerdpalooza, inspired by John Carpenter‘s horror classic The Thing. First, we’re happy to debut the officially licensed “US Antartica Research Station Outpost 31″ patches, available in four colors, which will be handed out at Mondo’s SDCC booth (#835), a different color each day, until they’re gone. There are only 300 per color, so get in line early if you want one (and if someone wants to pick one up for me too, I mean, I wouldn’t be mad).

Additionally, we’ve got a sneak peak at Mondo and USAopoly’s Project Raygun’s The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 game prototype, which will be on display at SDCC. The game is designed to mimic the paranoia of the Carpenter’s film, and the plan is for two versions to drop this October. The regular version is designed by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative, which you can preview below with our first look at the game pieces and card elements. The Mondo exclusive, which will be available on MondoTees.com, features artwork by Jock and will also come with a Mondo print, enamel pin and two additional sculpted movers: the Norwegian character and the Palmer Thing.

Here are the official details on how to snag one of the SDCC Outpost 31 patches.

“Become a member of crew with these officially licensed United States Antarctica Research Station patches. Available in four colors at Mondo’s San Diego Comic-Con booth (#835) - Black (Thursday), Yellow ( Friday), Green (Saturday), Blu e (Sunday). These are free to “The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31″ newsletter subscribers and limited to just 300 per color. Not signed up yet? Do that here!

Here’s the official gameplay description for The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31: