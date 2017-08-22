Exclusive ‘The Tick’ Clip Reveals the Hilariously Misguided Superhero

0

A year after its pilot was met with public approval via Amazon’s voting process, The Tick is hitting the (streaming) airwaves at last. The latest incarnation of Ben Edlund‘s satirical superhero is (again) in live-action comedy form, with Peter Serafinowicz voicing the unique crime fighter.

At a time when it feels like we’re close to having superhero fatigue, The Tick sets itself apart as an unique take on the genre, both embracing and making fun of the tropes we love about super-powered stories. In our exclusive clip below, The Tick attempts to help out a local business man who is being shaken down by a group of local thugs. Things don’t go as expected, however:

There are quite a few things I love about this clip, and I think it very perfectly captures the series’ tone (plus if you saw the pilot, you’ll notice that the suit has gotten a positive upgrade since then). The shop keeper doesn’t want to be saved, he doesn’t trust The Tick, and the deadpan of “how could I have possibly predicted that?” is pitch-perfect. I also love the way The Tick’s dialogue is written (“This window is closed, ne’er do wellers!”) But, the clip also cuts off before the funniest part — after The Tick promises “not on my watch!” he follows-up with: “I have to go now.”

The Tick‘s first season will be released in two parts, with the first six episodes becoming available on Amazon starting August 25th, while the second batch will land in 2018.

Below is the official synopsis for the series: