‘The Tick’: The Gang Suits Up for Their 2018 Return in a New Trailer

If you’re a fan of The Tick from either the comics, the cartoon, or the live-action TV shows, you’re going to want to skip right ahead to this new trailer. It heralds the February 2018 return of the super-silly superhero show to Amazon and reveals that not only The Tick and Arthur will be teaming up to combat evil this time around, but they’ll be joined by a bunch of similarly suited superheroes.

If you missed Ben Edlund‘s latest version of The Tick, now’s the perfect time to get caught up on the excellent adaptation ahead of its February 23rd return. Peter Serafinowicz continues to knock it out of the park as the title character alongside his ever-nervous chum Arthur (Griffin Newman), but they’ll also be joined by Overkill (Scott Speiser), Tinfoil Kevin (Devin Ratray), Superian (Brendan Hines), Midnight (voiced by Townsend Coleman), Dangerboat (voiced by Alan Tudyk), and Dot (Valorie Curry) to fight the forces of Miss Lint (Yara Martinez) and The Terror 2.0 (Jackie Earle Haley). Put this one on your calendar!

Check out the new trailer below and be sure to stick around until the very end!

The Tick returns with more action-packed episodes! Evil is on the march, and The City is right in its way. Something terrible is going to happen, and Destiny needs her champions now more than ever. The Tick and Arthur round up the gang in a crash collision course between justice and villainy. Stream new episodes 2/23 on Prime Video. In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant with mental health issues and zero powers comes to realize his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero.

