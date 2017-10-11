Peter Serafinowicz, Jackie Earle Haley and Griffin Newman on ‘The Tick’ and “Sassy Trump”

0

While at New York Comic-Con over the weekend, I got to sit down with three of the stars of Amazon’s hit series The Tick for an exclusive interview. As you’ll see when you watch the interview, the conversation was literally all over the place and it was a blast to goof around with Peter Serafinowicz, Jackie Earle Haley and Griffin Newman. Some of the highlights include the challenges of trying to film when you can’t hear anything while wearing your costume, why The Tick is not a typical superhero series, how the show has found its identity, what they collect, how people have reacted to Peter Serafinowicz’s Sassy Trump videos, memorable moments from filming, making the first two episodes with Wally Pfister, what’s coming up in the second half of season one, and so much more. If you’ve never seen The Tick, it’s really well done and unlike any superhero show on TV. Also, it’s only six episodes. So if you’ve got Amazon Prime check them out!

If you’re not familiar with the show, The Tick exists in a world where superheroes have been real for decades, and a strange man in a blue suit with antennae, aka The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz), becomes convinced that Arthur (Griffin Newman), an accountant with mental health issues, is the sidekick he needs to save the world from a global supervillain (Jackie Earle Haley) thought to be dead. As they work to uncover the conspiracy, Arthur must learn to break out of his safe and unheroic shell while Tick must overcome his own existential crisis before they can help anyone else.

Peter Serafinowicz, Jackie Earle Haley, Griffin Newman:

The cast all discuss how they got involved with the project, why it’s not a typical superhero series, and whether or not they knew much about The Tick beforehand.

Serafinowicz talks about the show finding its identity since the pilot.

A quick chat about politics and why all of humanity should just be sorry in general.

How far in advance they had the scripts and knew their character’s arcs.

The ambitions of the show and the production schedule.

Jackie Earle Hayley on whether he gets recognized during the con crowds for Watchman.

What fans want to talk to Peter Serafinowicz about the most, and how people have reacted to his Sassy Trump videos.

What the cast collect, and what they nerd out over.

Jackie Earle Haley reveals how he carries Fo-Ham around with him.

If the cast knows about ratings for the show on Amazon, and how much the show is pirated.

If there is any merchandise in the works.

Have they heard anything about a renewal?

What it was like working with Wally Pfister.

The most memorable moments from filming, and why Peter Serafinowicz says wearing that costume was a nightmare.

The problems of not being able to hear in the original suit.

How Jackie Earle Haley turned out to be an amazing drummer.

What the cast can tease about the second half of Season 1.

