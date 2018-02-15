L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to See New Episodes of ‘The Tick’ with Live Cast Performance

0

With The Tick returning to Prime Video next week, we’re giving away something neat to some of our readers: tickets to a special screening of The Tick in Los Angeles. You have a chance to be among the first to watch two new episodes of the show followed by a special performance featuring Tick stars Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, and Scott Speiser and Alex Corea (The Attack). Stick around afterwards to mingle and enjoy some snacks and drinks.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets please email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “Destiny or Bust” and include your name and the name of your guest. The event takes place February 22 at 7:30pm in the Hollywood area, so please only enter if you are available to attend. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday, February 19 and we’ll contact the winners via email by Tuesday, February 20. Additional details regarding the event, including the exact location, will be provided to winners.

Check out the official synopsis for The Tick along with the trailer below.