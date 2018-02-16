‘The Tick’: The Terror Workshops His Maniacal Laugh in an Exclusive New Clip

0

Huzzah! The Tick will soon return to finish out its first season on Amazon. The series, starring Peter Serafinowicz as the charismatic title character, and Griffin Newman as his ever-nervous buddy Arthur, has been a breath of fresh air upon the superhero TV show landscape. In our exclusive new clip, The Terror (Jackie Earle Haley) says he can’t laugh maniacally for his comeback campaign unless he sees something maniacally funny. So his team tries to appease him … with deadly results. It’s the perfect illustration of the show’s balance of humor and cartoonish shenanigans, and also an important lesson on the difference between a maniacal laugh and a maniacal chuckle.

As Dave Trumbore said when he wrote up the Season 1 Part 2 trailer, if you missed Ben Edlund‘s latest version of The Tick, now’s the perfect time to get caught up on the excellent adaptation ahead of its February 23rd return. The second half of the season will also feature Overkill (Scott Speiser), Tinfoil Kevin (Devin Ratray), Superian (Brendan Hines), Midnight (voiced by Townsend Coleman), Dangerboat (voiced by Alan Tudyk), and Dot (Valorie Curry). Check out the clip below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Tick: