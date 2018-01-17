‘The Tick’ Season 2 Ordered by Amazon Ahead of Season 1’s Return This February

0

Don’t put away your blue adult onesie with deedlybops just yet, friends! The Tick will be back for another round of adventures now that Amazon has wisely ordered a Season 2 of the satirical superhero series. Creator Ben Edlund is back along with leads Peter Serafinowicz as The Tick and Griffin Newman as Arthur, with additional casting to be announced. From Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the second season of The Tick, comprising 10 episodes, will begin production in 2018 and is expected to premiere in 2019 exclusively on Prime Video in over 200 countries exclusively for Prime members.

In the meantime, The Tick will return to finish out Season 1 on February 23rd with six more half-hour episodes. The title hero and his chum will be joined by Overkill (Scott Speiser), Tinfoil Kevin (Devin Ratray), Superian (Brendan Hines), Midnight (voiced by Townsend Coleman), Dangerboat (voiced by Alan Tudyk), and Dot (Valorie Curry) to fight the forces of Miss Lint (Yara Martinez) and The Terror 2.0 (Jackie Earle Haley). What are you more excited for, The Tick‘s return this February, or the fact that we’ll be getting another round of adventures next year? Let us know in the comments below!

