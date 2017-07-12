‘The Tick': Charming First Trailer Promises “Destiny, Adventure, Blood Loss!”

0

At last, The Tick is here! Last August, Amazon included The Tick as part of its pilot season (its randomly occurring pilot season, I should note), where Amazon Prime members can vote on which pilots they like or don’t, determining which get made into series. Some things get greenlighted regardless, like Jill Soloway‘s I Love Dick, which didn’t get a great viewer response to its pilot, but given Amazon’s relationship with Soloway through Transparent went ahead anyway. But The Tick received a great deal of love, and deservedly so.

The Tick is a tricky thing to convert to live-action, but Peter Serafinowicz is absolutely perfect (and hilarious) in the role in the crime-fighting duo, as is Griffin Newman as the beleaguered accountant Arthur Everest, who becomes the brains to his brawn. The Tick has always had a tongue-in-cheek tone approach to superheroes, which isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But if you are looking for a more irreverent and knowingly silly take on the superhero genre, The Tick is a refreshing change of pace.

Check out the first trailer below, which promises “an epic tale!”

The Tick‘s first season will be released in two parts, with the first six episodes becoming available on Amazon starting August 25th, while the second batch will land in 2018.

Below is the official synopsis for the series: