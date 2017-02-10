First Trailer for ‘The Ticket’ Capitalizes on the Year of Dan Stevens

0

After his controversial departure from Downton Abbey, Dan Stevens has carved out a variety of interesting roles for himself. He’s currently the charismatic and conflicted star of FX’s Legion, the new super-powered series from Fargo creator Noah Hawley that brings one of the most powerful mutants from the pages of Marvel’s “X-Men” universe to the small screen. On the big screen, Stevens will double up for Disney as the Beast and the Prince in the highly anticipated, live-action adaptation, Beauty and the Beast. Not a bad start to the year for Stevens.

On the decidedly less fantastic side of things, though not without some improbable elements, Stevens will star in The Ticket, a drama that earned a Jury Award nomination at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. It finds Stevens once again playing a conflicted and tormented man who undergoes a physical transformation which starts to affect the world around him. Stevens seems to have that character arc locked down in 2017, and you can glimpse his performance in the movie’s first trailer below.

Also starring Malin Akerman, Oliver Platt, Kerry Bishé, and Liza J. Bennett, director Ido Fluk‘s first American film The Ticket opens in theaters and On Demand April 7th, from Shout Factory.

Check out the first trailer for The Ticket below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Ticket (via Tribeca):