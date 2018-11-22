The Top 10 Hallmark Christmas Movies, Ranked

0

It’s that time of year again: Time to deck the halls, wrap the presents and plan your life around the massive slate of Hallmark Christmas movies. Don’t laugh — nothing will get you in the holiday spirit more than settling in for a snowy, schmaltzy two-hour movie that feels like a big hug. And the bonus is that some of them are actually pretty good.

This list doesn’t include any movies that are new for 2018 because we haven’t seen them yet, but we wanted to alert you to a couple that sound promising: Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe starring Lacey Chabert (premiering Friday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m.), Hallmark Hall of Fame entry Christmas Everlasting starring Patti LaBelle, Dennis Haysbert and Tatyana Ali (premiering Saturday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.) and A Gingerbread Romance starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict (premiering Sunday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.).

But for now, Collider has combed the archives for our 10 favorite Hallmark holiday offerings, complete with 2018 broadcast information where applicable. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments!