‘The Trip to Spain’: First Clip Features Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon’s Dueling Mick Jagger Impressions

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are back as their fictionalized selves for a third course of The Trip, the franchise that sees them traveling the world, tasting the finest foods, and deepening their bond. After heading first to northern England and then Italy, they’re now heading to Spain and the first clip from The Trip to Spain has debuted online.

The concept centers around The Observer enlisting Coogan to go on restaurant tours and because his wife can’t come and everyone else are busy, he turns to Brydon. In the clip, we see them enjoying some wine over an outdoor lunch while bouncing off impersonations of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and actor Michael Caine as they bemoan the trials of parenthood. Of course, it’s all in good fun.

Here’s the first clip from The Trip to Spain:

U.K. audiences get to see The Trip to Spain in TV form, which was the case from the very beginning, with Michael Winterbottom, who helmed the first two installments, returning as director. This time, however, the series moved from BBC to Sky Atlantic, which is also releasing The Young Pope, starring Jude Law, internationally. The episodes began shooting back in September and will then be repackaged as a film by Goalpost Film. The project was eyeing a buyer during the Cannes Film Festival, but there’s still no word on a release date for American audiences.

Coogan had said in a previous statement on the film:

Having thought long and hard about yet another sojourn into culinary distractions and middle age, I have reluctantly agreed to Y viva Espana. I have a hole in my diary, there will be free food and accommodation and Rob Brydon is surprisingly good company. I also like Michael.

The Trip to Spain will be released in the U.K. next year, so we’re expecting a domestic release not too far off.