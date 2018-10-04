Simon Kinberg Teases New ‘Twilight Zone'; Says ‘Black Mirror’ Is an Inspiration

0

-

With production now underway on CBS All Access’ reboot of The Twilight Zone, executive producer Simon Kinberg recently filled in a few more details when speaking with our own Steve Weintraub. Though he has not yet confirmed an episode count, Kinberg did praise the “amazing” group of writers who are putting the season’s stories together, some of which are ready to film while others are outlined or just pitches. At this point, he and co-producer Jordan Peele (who is also serving as the show’s host) are having “a great time” and enjoying the process. He also revealed that their hope for the reboot is that it’s “cool and different and edgy and, like the original show, has social relevance. So it is socio-political and tackles big themes, but in fun, science-fiction genre-y ways — the same way Get Out did.”

Get Out as something to emulate is not surprising, particularly given Peele’s involvement. As for other dystopian anthology series like Netflix’s Black Mirror, Kinberg categorized it more as “inspiration” rather than competition. I mean, the original Twilight Zone was of course one of the most major influences on sci-fi horror television at large, so … it needs no comparisons! (But it will probably get them). As Dave Trumbore wrote when Peele’s involvement was announced, “Every episode of the original series is available to stream now on CBS All Access. The original The Twilight Zone took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS, from 1959-1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not.”

Kinberg also revealed that because of the anthology nature of the series, its short shooting schedule means there are plenty of film actors who are also interested in playing a role in such an iconic show. So again, while we don’t have any names or confirmation yet, expect some major talent to end up involved.

For now, what we do know is that Gerard McMurray (Burning Sands, The First Purge) will direct the first unnamed episode with DP Mathias Herndl (Genius, Wayward Pines) shooting. Fittingly, everything else is pretty much a mystery.