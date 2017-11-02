A ‘Twilight Zone’ Revival Is Headed to CBS All Access

0

CBS is really trying to make All Access happen. It has renewed The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight for a much-deserved second season, alongside Star Trek: Discovery. But seeing the success of the latter, perhaps, CBS is now reviving The Twilight Zone to run on its paid platform, creating (perhaps) a site that is becoming increasingly dedicated to sci-fi (and revived sci-fi from the past, no less).

According to Variety, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves announced the news about bringing the series back today, and it won’t be the first time. The Twilight Zone originally ran from 1959 to 1965, but was also attempted as a reboot between 1985 and 1989, and then again on UPN from 2002-2003. Nothing has quite stuck the way the original series did, but perhaps Moonves (seeing the zeitgeist of a show like Black Mirror) thinks the time is right for another attempt. As Variety writes,

“All Access will be the home of a new version of one of the most iconic television shows of all time – The Twilight Zone,” said Moonves during a conference call with investors Thursday.

There were no other details given, but with the right showrunner and writer it could be something! It has been over 50 years since the original series first aired, but people remain loyal to Rod Sterling, what can I say?

Let us know what you think of the series running on All Access (Do you subscribe? What do you watch on there besides Star Trek: Discovery?) Like Netflix and other subscriber-based platforms, we don’t exactly know what the ratings are for Discovery of other series on the platform, but CBS seems to want to stick with it. Also let us know in the comments who you’d like to see helm this revival series.