‘The Umbrella Academy’ Heads to Netflix as a Live-Action Series

Netflix has announced that it will be developing a 10-episode series of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá‘s The Umbrella Academy. Though in many ways the comic seems like it might be well-suited for an anime rendition, Netflix is planning to make the show live-action, with a debut happening some time in 2018.

The Umbrella Academy follows the exploits of “a dysfunctional family of superheroes — The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin — as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.” The series, published by Dark Horse comics, has been a big hit with fans and critics alike, and has become a beloved property.

In a press release from Netflix, Gerard Way said,

“I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn’t think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Bá and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show.”

Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, added that,

“What drew us to The Umbrella Academy is that it’s wholly unique, visual and stylized. These aren’t the usual superheroes, and this series will embrace the singular tone of the graphic novels — dark yet humorous, supernatural yet grounded in reality. We’re excited to see this world and introduce these unforgettable heroes to Netflix members around the globe.”

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with a pilot script adapted by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist) from the comic book series. Gerard Way will serve as co-executive producer, with additional executive producers Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment.

